S. Korea, Ethiopia to increase direct flights between two countries

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Ethiopia have agreed to increase flights between the two countries from the current seven to nine a week, a move that will help further promote people-to-people exchanges, Seoul said Sunday.

Under the agreement reached with the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, there will be two more passenger flights, in addition to the four passenger and three cargo flights currently under operation, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.

Ethiopia is the only African country that has direct flights to and from South Korea.

Ethiopian Airlines, its flag carrier, operates flights to and from Incheon, the main gateway to South Korea, and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Many South Korean passengers use the route to travel to neighboring countries, such as Tanzania, South Africa and Nigeria, according to the ministry.



This EPA photo, filed March 10, 2019, shows an airplane operated by Ethiopian Airlines. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)