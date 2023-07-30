(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day

(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS new cases of heat-related deaths in paras 7-9, photo)

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's weather agency said a heat wave warning remained in effect for most parts of the country Sunday, with heat-related deaths reported in the southeastern region where temperatures soared to over 33 C.

The heat wave warning first went into effect for most parts of the country Tuesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On Sunday, the agency raised a heat wave advisory in some parts of Gyeonggi Province and South Jeolla Province to a heat wave warning.

Heat wave warnings are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to be 35 C or higher for more than two consecutive days or if major damage is anticipated from the heat.

The midday temperature rose to 35 C in Seoul, Daegu, Gangneung and Cheongju, while most of the country saw the mercury rise to 33 C.

The KMA advised the public to refrain from outdoor activities and urged those working outside to stop working between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.



Children play in an outdoor swimming pool in Seoul on July 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

Heat-related deaths had been reported in North Gyeongsang Province where the temperature rose above 33 C in most areas as of 3 p.m.

Two men, in their 80s and 90s, were found collapsed in a farm field and near a road, and were pronounced dead, according to the provincial fire authorities.

A woman in her 90s was sent to a hospital for treatment after she was also found collapsed in a farm field.

On Saturday, four heat-related deaths were reported in North Gyeongsang Province, the fire authorities said.



This photo, taken with a thermographic camera, shows Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on July 30, 2023. The red color in the photo indicates high temperature. (Yonhap)

