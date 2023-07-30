(2nd LD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- A heat wave warning remained in effect for most parts of South Korea on Sunday, the state weather agency said, with a sharp rise in heat-related deaths reported in the country's southern and other regions over the weekend.

Earlier in the day, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) raised a heat wave advisory in some parts of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, and South Jeolla Province to a heat wave warning. The heat wave warning first went into effect for most parts of the country Tuesday.

Heat wave warnings are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to be 35 C or higher for more than two consecutive days or if major damage is anticipated from the heat.



This photo, taken with a thermographic camera, shows Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on July 30, 2023. The red color in the photo indicates high temperature. (Yonhap)

Over the weekend, the number of deaths from scorching temperatures surged to 11, including those presumed to have died from the extreme heat, according to health authorities. From May 20 through Friday, three people were thought to have died from heat-related diseases.

On Saturday, four people, whose ages range from 70s to 90s, died while engaging in farming activities in North Gyeongsang Province. They are thought to have died from the extreme weather.

On the same day, South Gyeongsang Province reported two deaths from the heat wave -- a farmer in Miryang and another in Namhae.

Gyeonggi Province also reported two deaths -- in Yangpyeong and Anseong -- while North Chungcheong Province reported one death in Jecheon, the province's first fatality from the high temperatures.

On Sunday, a man in his 80s was found dead in a field in Yecheon, while a 90-something man died on a street in Mungyeong.

The midday temperature rose to 35 C in Seoul, Daegu, Gangneung and Cheongju, while most of the country saw the mercury rise to 33 C.

The KMA advised the public to refrain from outdoor activities and urged those working outside to stop working between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.



A person carries a bag of ice cream bars at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on July 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)