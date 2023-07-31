SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 31.



Korean-language dailies

-- Solidifying contaminated water best option for Fukushima issue: U.S. expert (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yet another poor construction case of 'LH apartment buildings' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Around 96 pct of ambulances too small to even conduct CPR (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan expected to step up cooperation to unprecedented levels (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Female startup founders face barrier at investment review stage (Segye Times)

-- U.S. to restrict tech, AI investment in China (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Canada's immigration system seeks to increase population, decrease side effects (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't control over media likely to intensify under newly nominated chief of state broadcasting watchdog (Hankyoreh)

-- DP lacks innovation as dozens of veteran 'old boys' seek to run in general elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Parking lots at 15 more apartment buildings lack steel rebars following LH incident (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea logs annual loss of 730 billion won due to rice market quarantine policy (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Scorching temperatures leave 15 dead (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Writing or art? Hangeul inspires artists (Korea Herald)

-- Ex-president's key aides are masterminds of Yoon's policies (Korea Times)

