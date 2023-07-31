Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Solidifying contaminated water best option for Fukushima issue: U.S. expert (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yet another poor construction case of 'LH apartment buildings' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Around 96 pct of ambulances too small to even conduct CPR (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan expected to step up cooperation to unprecedented levels (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Female startup founders face barrier at investment review stage (Segye Times)
-- U.S. to restrict tech, AI investment in China (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Canada's immigration system seeks to increase population, decrease side effects (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't control over media likely to intensify under newly nominated chief of state broadcasting watchdog (Hankyoreh)
-- DP lacks innovation as dozens of veteran 'old boys' seek to run in general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Parking lots at 15 more apartment buildings lack steel rebars following LH incident (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea logs annual loss of 730 billion won due to rice market quarantine policy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Scorching temperatures leave 15 dead (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Writing or art? Hangeul inspires artists (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-president's key aides are masterminds of Yoon's policies (Korea Times)
