Monday's weather forecast

July 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 32/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 34/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 35/27 Sunny 20

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 0

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 0

Busan 33/26 Sunny 0

