KG Mobility to launch all-electric Torres EVX SUV in Sept.
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Monday it will launch the all-electric Torres EVX SUV in the domestic market in September to beef up its product lineup.
The Torres EVX SUV is KG Mobility's second battery-powered model after the Korando Emotion launched in the domestic market in February 2022.
The Torres EVX is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery system and can travel more than 420 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.
KG Mobility has exported the Korando Emotion, but the first EV model is not available in the domestic market due to battery supply issues.
The Torres EVX E5 model is expected to have a price tag of 49 million to 50 million won depending on options, with the Torres EVX E7 selling at 51 million to 52 million won, the statement said.
With government subsidies, the Torres EVX model is expected to be available for less than 40 million won, the company said.
The final prices and other details will be released later.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.
From January to June, KG Mobility's sales jumped 37 percent to 64,965 vehicles from 47,589 units a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
