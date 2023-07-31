SM Entertainment's new boy group to debut in September
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment said Monday it will launch Riize, a new boy group composed of seven members, in September.
Riize is a combination of the words "rise" and "realize," which means a team growing and realizing dreams together.
It is the first idol group to be launched by SM in three years since girl group aespa in 2020 and the first boy group in about seven years since NCT in 2016.
The new group includes Lee Chan-young, son of singer Yoon Sang.
"Riize consists of seven elite members who have both skills and visuals," the agency said. "It will write new history in the music industry based on the history of growth of each member with their individuality and strengths as a team."
It will play emotional pop, a subgenre of pop music that focuses on the emotional content of the lyrics.
SM will open the team's official Instagram account on Tuesday and disclose all the members.
