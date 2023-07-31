Yoon's approval rating bounces back to 37.3 pct after falling for 3 consecutive weeks
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating bounced back to 37.3 percent after falling for the past three consecutive weeks, a poll showed Monday.
In a poll of 2,517 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessments of Yoon rose by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, while negative assessments inched down 0.4 percentage point to 59.5 percent.
The approval rating had reached 42 percent in the last week of June but had been on a downward trend since the first week of July.
Positive assessments mostly rose among those living in the country's capital, Seoul, and the surrounding areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.
Negative assessments, meanwhile, mostly increased among respondents living in the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong, along with Chungcheong Province.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Additionally, approval ratings for the two major parties moved in opposite directions.
In a poll of 1,003 eligible voters conducted from Thursday to Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party dipped 0.7 percentage point from a week earlier to 36.3 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party advanced 0.1 percentage point on-week to 44.3 percent.
The poll on the two rival parties has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Electronic disclosure system to expand English service next week
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Interior ministry activates emergency headquarters over heavy rain alerts
-
After 2nd straight loss at Women's World Cup, S. Korea coach lashes out at league system