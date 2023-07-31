BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' becomes 1st K-pop video to top 2.1 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK's megahit single "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has set a YouTube record for most views for a video by a K-pop group, the quartet's agency said Monday.
YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 2.1 billion views around 5 p.m. the previous day, about five years and one month after it was first released on June 15, 2018.
"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the title track off the group's 2018 EP "Square Up," captivated audiences worldwide, setting a record as the most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube later that year. Its addictive chorus and dance moves resembling shooting a gun propelled its popularity.
The single peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, then the highest position by a K-pop girl group on the main singles chart.
The song has also garnered more than 600 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.
