Yoon orders safety check of all suspected faulty construction of underground parking lots

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the land minister Monday to look into all suspected cases of shoddy construction of underground parking lots at apartment complexes, following revelations that not enough reinforcing rods were used in building parking lots at a number of complexes.

Yoon gave the instruction to Minister Won Hee-ryong during a meeting of senior secretaries, spokesperson Lee do-woon said, after the ministry found 15 apartment complexes built by the Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) did not use enough reinforcing rods in building underground parking lots.

The ministry conducted a safety check of LH apartments after two upper structures of an underground parking lot under construction in Geomdan in the western city of Incheon collapsed in April due to a lack of reinforcing rods.

Officials suspect there are many similar cases across the nation.

Following the incident, the land minister ordered an immediate probe to find those responsible for their design and supervision, adding it will take the "most severe disciplinary measures," as well as legal action against them.



President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen speaking in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

