SME exports increase 3.1 pct in June
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Exports by South Korean small and midsized enterprises (SMEs) rose more than 3 percent in June from a year earlier on higher overseas demand for autos and cosmetics, data showed Monday.
Local SMEs' overseas shipments came to US$9.77 billion last month, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Small Business Institute.
It marks the first on-year increase in four months. Their exports fell 9.1 percent on-year in March, 6 percent in April and 5.7 percent in May.
Auto exports spiked 171.5 percent in June from a year earlier, with those of cosmetics jumping 31.1 percent.
In June, South Korea's overall exports dropped 6 percent on-year to $54.24 billion on weak global demand for chips, falling for the ninth straight month.
The data also showed the combined SME workforce stood at 25.7 million as of end-June, up 219,000 from a year earlier.
In May, the number of newly established companies stood at 107,598, down 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Electronic disclosure system to expand English service next week
-
Interior ministry activates emergency headquarters over heavy rain alerts
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names