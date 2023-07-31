(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Electronic disclosure system to expand English service next week
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Interior ministry activates emergency headquarters over heavy rain alerts
-
After 2nd straight loss at Women's World Cup, S. Korea coach lashes out at league system