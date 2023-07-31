S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry expressed "strong" regret Monday over North Korea's military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement last week and urged Pyongyang to choose the "right" path for peace.

With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and senior officials from China and Russia present, the North staged the military parade Thursday night, showcasing its latest weapons, such as the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and strike drones.

"We express strong regret over how North Korea is adhering to nuclear development and an attitude of confrontation rather than seeking denuclearization and peace despite this year marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice," Koo Byoung-sam, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

Noting that the recalcitrant regime has engaged in military provocations, including missile threats, Koo called on the North to suspend its nuclear development and come forth to choose the "right" path.

Last week's event was seen as an apparent effort by the North to show its solidarity with Beijing and Moscow, which backed Pyongyang during the Cold War-era conflict, as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are bolstering three-way security cooperation.

Pyongyang has recently been ramping up weapons tests, as Seoul and Washington are stepping up efforts to bolster America's extended deterrence commitment to mobilizing the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.



This photo, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2023, shows the North unveiling new drones at a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

