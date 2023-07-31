Lotte Fine Chemical turns to loss in Q2
All News 14:25 July 31, 2023
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 100 million won (US$78,524), turning from a profit of 29.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 69.1 billion won, down 46.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 37.2 percent to 431.2 billion won.
(END)
