Lotte Fine Chemical turns to loss in Q2

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 100 million won (US$78,524), turning from a profit of 29.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 69.1 billion won, down 46.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 37.2 percent to 431.2 billion won.

