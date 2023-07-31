DP leader calls for halt to Fukushima release plan in letter to Kishida
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that calls for a halt to Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the party's spokesperson said Monday.
Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, sent the letter via the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday to convey "people's concerns and opposition" to the planned release, according to the DP's chief spokesperson, Rep. Kwon Chil-seung.
Lee also called for a serious reconsideration of the plan, saying the ocean that Japan plans to release contaminated water into is an "ocean of children to be born in the future and all living beings on Earth," according to Kwon.
The DP leader also requested in the letter forming a permanent consultative group regarding the release and suggested conducting an environmental impact assessment on the plan. He also urged Tokyo to work with the international society and come up with safer alternatives, Kwon said.
Additionally, Lee said he will wait for a weighty decision from Kishida so that the bilateral relationship can develop into one fostering peace in East Asia, Kwon added.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Heat wave forecast to continue across S. Korea
-
Electronic disclosure system to expand English service next week