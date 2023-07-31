Yoon to take summer vacation from Aug. 2-8

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will take a weeklong summer vacation starting Wednesday, his office said.

Off through Tuesday next week, Yoon plans to visit a presidential retreat on Jeodo Island off the south coast, the office said.

Despite being on vacation, Yoon is expected to carry out official schedules if necessary, officials said.

Yoon had earlier canceled his vacation plans in the wake of deadly downpours.

"The president has suffered from a heavy workload, such as overseas trips, and I think he needs some rest," an official said. "Also taken into consideration was the practice that presidential staff schedule their vacations according to the president's vacation plans."

Last year, Yoon took five days off, but stayed at his private home in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul.

