KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK Innovation 216,000 UP 26,500
ShinpoongPharm 17,820 UP 830
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,480 UP 320
KIA CORP. 82,700 DN 1,500
SK hynix 123,400 DN 4,600
Youngpoong 575,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,400 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,550 DN 250
DB HiTek 59,000 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 244,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,950 UP 1,750
Kogas 24,800 UP 350
Hanwha 30,850 UP 500
CJ 64,800 UP 1,000
Kumyang 159,100 UP 25,000
HITEJINRO 20,300 UP 250
Yuhan 73,000 UP 3,700
SLCORP 37,550 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 72,000 DN 1,000
DL 39,250 UP 2,400
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,000 UP 40,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 90,100 UP 10,100
SamyangFood 121,000 UP 3,800
CJ CheilJedang 280,000 UP 2,500
LX INT 38,450 UP 850
TaihanElecWire 13,020 UP 290
Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 DN 300
Daesang 17,000 UP 270
SKNetworks 5,990 UP 180
ORION Holdings 13,920 DN 10
KCC 212,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 81,400 DN 300
AmoreG 27,400 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 196,000 DN 800
Daewoong 13,000 UP 80
TaekwangInd 597,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 UP 120
KAL 24,600 UP 50
LG Corp. 83,500 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 527,000 UP 17,000
