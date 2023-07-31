SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SK Innovation 216,000 UP 26,500

ShinpoongPharm 17,820 UP 830

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,480 UP 320

KIA CORP. 82,700 DN 1,500

SK hynix 123,400 DN 4,600

Youngpoong 575,000 UP 14,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,400 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,550 DN 250

DB HiTek 59,000 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 244,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,950 UP 1,750

Kogas 24,800 UP 350

Hanwha 30,850 UP 500

CJ 64,800 UP 1,000

Kumyang 159,100 UP 25,000

HITEJINRO 20,300 UP 250

Yuhan 73,000 UP 3,700

SLCORP 37,550 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 72,000 DN 1,000

DL 39,250 UP 2,400

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,000 UP 40,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 90,100 UP 10,100

SamyangFood 121,000 UP 3,800

CJ CheilJedang 280,000 UP 2,500

LX INT 38,450 UP 850

TaihanElecWire 13,020 UP 290

Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 DN 300

Daesang 17,000 UP 270

SKNetworks 5,990 UP 180

ORION Holdings 13,920 DN 10

KCC 212,000 UP 2,000

SKBP 81,400 DN 300

AmoreG 27,400 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 196,000 DN 800

Daewoong 13,000 UP 80

TaekwangInd 597,000 UP 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 UP 120

KAL 24,600 UP 50

LG Corp. 83,500 DN 200

POSCO FUTURE M 527,000 UP 17,000

(MORE)