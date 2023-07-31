KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 8,210 UP 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,800 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,150 UP 300
Shinsegae 191,200 UP 1,600
Nongshim 397,000 DN 500
SGBC 47,450 UP 1,100
Hyosung 60,300 UP 1,300
LOTTE 25,450 UP 100
GCH Corp 13,710 UP 80
LotteChilsung 122,400 UP 1,400
COSMOCHEM 55,500 UP 3,100
POSCO Holdings 642,000 UP 23,000
DB INSURANCE 75,500 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 69,800 DN 800
NHIS 9,900 UP 170
SD Biosensor 12,950 UP 1,790
GC Corp 111,200 UP 600
GS E&C 14,610 UP 510
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 665,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 134,000 UP 6,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 UP 100
SKC 99,200 UP 4,400
GS Retail 21,250 UP 200
Ottogi 356,500 UP 1,500
YoulchonChem 36,050 UP 1,350
LG Energy Solution 560,000 UP 18,000
HtlShilla 75,300 UP 3,000
Hanmi Science 31,850 DN 550
SamsungElecMech 145,400 UP 1,000
Hanssem 46,350 UP 1,750
F&F 103,500 UP 2,400
HDKSOE 123,300 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,850 UP 1,200
MS IND 20,350 UP 600
OCI Holdings 109,400 UP 5,300
LS ELECTRIC 105,700 UP 4,700
KorZinc 494,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 9,030 UP 140
HyundaiMipoDock 93,400 UP 6,200
IS DONGSEO 33,900 UP 850
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Heat wave forecast to continue across S. Korea
-
Electronic disclosure system to expand English service next week