KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 74,900 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 264,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,600 UP 1,700
HMM 17,490 DN 120
KumhoPetrochem 120,100 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 122,200 UP 6,700
HYUNDAI WIA 63,100 UP 1,000
ZINUS 25,000 DN 100
Mobis 233,000 UP 500
Hanchem 196,000 UP 2,700
S-1 51,200 0
KEPCO 19,210 DN 170
SamsungSecu 35,900 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,550 UP 320
DWS 42,100 UP 2,500
SKTelecom 46,100 UP 300
HyundaiElev 41,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 128,300 UP 5,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,535 DN 40
Hanon Systems 8,530 UP 10
SK 152,800 UP 2,100
Handsome 20,750 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp548 00 UP400
Asiana Airlines 11,160 UP 160
COWAY 41,000 DN 1,050
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,000 UP 800
IBK 10,390 UP 10
DONGSUH 18,110 UP 20
SamsungEng 37,000 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG C&T 103,300 UP 400
PanOcean 4,780 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 28,500 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 18,150 DN 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 95,000 0
KT 29,500 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16460 DN30
LOTTE TOUR 9,770 UP 10
LG Uplus 10,010 DN 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 UP 700
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Heat wave forecast to continue across S. Korea
-
Electronic disclosure system to expand English service next week