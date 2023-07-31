KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 17,930 DN 260
Youngone Corp 57,800 UP 100
CSWIND 74,200 UP 700
GKL 13,820 UP 10
KOLON IND 51,700 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 266,500 DN 8,500
Meritz Financial 49,200 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,760 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 7,310 UP 140
emart 75,700 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY387 00 UP1600
KOLMAR KOREA 48,350 UP 800
PIAM 30,750 UP 800
HANJINKAL 42,400 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 77,200 DN 2,000
DoubleUGames 40,100 DN 100
HL MANDO 46,150 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 766,000 DN 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 58,500 UP 1,900
Netmarble 49,200 UP 900
KRAFTON 171,800 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,600 DN 200
ORION 113,500 UP 1,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 26,100 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,200 UP 930
BGF Retail 167,600 UP 3,400
SKCHEM 63,500 UP 1,400
HDC-OP 10,360 UP 230
HYOSUNG TNC 339,500 UP 5,000
GS 37,700 UP 100
HANILCMT 12,210 UP 360
SKBS 73,300 UP 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 170
KakaoBank 26,000 UP 700
HYBE 262,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 107,300 UP 5,100
DL E&C 30,600 UP 250
kakaopay 50,200 UP 1,350
K Car 12,390 DN 110
SKSQUARE 44,400 DN 1,000
