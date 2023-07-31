Gov't to expand relief subsidies for flood-stricken households

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The interior ministry on Monday announced plans to expand relief subsidies for those affected by recent torrential rains, including more than doubling the maximum amount given to destroyed home owners to 103 million won (US$80,781).

Beneficiaries are those who suffered serious damage from torrential downpours between July 9-27, and the subsidy expansion is a one-off scheme, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

The owners of destroyed homes can now receive between 51 million won to 103 million won depending on housing types. Previously, subsidies for destroyed home owners ranged from 20 million won to 36 million won, according to the disaster response office.

Those whose homes are insured against damage will also be given from 11 million won to 26 million won, while those whose homes were damaged partially will be given 50 percent of the subsidiaries given to destroyed home owners, officials said.

The ministry said it also raised the relief fund given to homes inundated from floods to 6 million won, double the previous amount, after factoring in the damage done to home appliances, in addition to wall and floor paper damage.

Flood-stricken small businesses will be dispensed 7 million won in assistance aid, up from the previous 3 million won, with an additional 2 million won per business promised from local governments using disaster relief funds.

The bereaved families who lost their loved ones from the flood will also be given subsidies, including funeral service expenses.



Interior Minister Lee Sang-min speaks at a conference for the task force for flood control in response to the climate crisis at the government complex in Seoul on July 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

The ministry plans to allocate the disaster response funds to local governments Monday in order to start giving out aid to owners of destroyed homes and small businesses starting this week.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry launched a pan-government task force for flood control in response to the climate crisis and organized the first conference on Monday.

The task force, led by interior Minister Lee Sang-min, will thoroughly examine why the government failed to take appropriate measures in disaster scenes and take steps to improve disaster management, including strengthening communication among first response institutions, such as fire authorities and local governments.

