Police tracking suspect behind online threat to kill 20 men at Sillim Station

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Police are tracking the writer of an internet post threatening to kill people near Sillim Station, the area where a deadly stabbing spree left one person killed and three others wounded earlier this month, officials said Monday.

The post threatening to "kill 20 hannams on Monday at Sillim Station" was uploaded on an internet community at 12:40 p.m. the previous day, according to police officials. It was later deleted.

Hannam is a misandrist internet acronym of hankuk namja, or Korean man in English.

Upon receiving a report shortly after midnight, police searched the area, but found no signs of the threatened crime, officials said.

Including the latest post, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is currently investigating a total of six internet death threats for the subway station area in southwestern Seoul that followed a deadly stabbing rampage in the area on July 21. A 33-year-old man stabbed one man to death and wounded three others in the random attack.



A sign post at Sillim Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

