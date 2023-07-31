Judge faces disciplinary measure for sex trafficking

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- A district court on Monday requested disciplinary action against an incumbent judge who was caught buying sex at a hotel in Seoul last month, according to the National Court Administration (NCA).

The 42-year-old judge, identified only by his surname Lee, is accused of paying 150,000 won (US$118) to a woman in her 30s, whom he met through a dating application, in exchange for sex at a hotel in Seoul's Gangnam district at 4 p.m. on June 22. The judge serving outside Seoul was reportedly on a business trip to the capital at that time.

Police opened an investigation against Lee on July 17 and notified the court to which he belongs of their investigation results last Friday. The case has been sent to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

Besides the request for disciplinary punishment, the district court plans to exclude Lee from all criminal trials from August, putting him only in charge of civil cases, such as provisional seizure, provisional injunction, auction and bankruptcy, the NCA said.



A Yonhap News TV illustration depicting a judge and an entertainment district (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)