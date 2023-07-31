Im to raise 9 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:06 July 31, 2023
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Im Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 9 billion won (US$7.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.57 million common shares at a price of 5,710 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
