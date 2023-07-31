S. Korea confirms another avian influenza case in cat
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday confirmed another avian influenza (AI) case from a cat at an animal shelter in Seoul, the agriculture ministry said.
The cat living at the shelter in Seoul's Gwanak district died after showing respiratory symptoms and receiving treatment, and an in-depth test found it was infected with a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The latest case came after two AI cases were reported from two cats at another shelter in Seoul last week, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals since 2016.
Upon the report, the authorities cordoned off the facility and have implemented quarantine measures.
People who have had contact with the cats have not shown any symptoms, and there has not been a human AI infection through cats or other mammals.
But the health authorities are closely monitoring them, as the incubation period for human AI cases is known to be 10 days, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Heat wave forecast to continue across S. Korea
-
Around 100 foreign domestic workers to work in Seoul this year: labor ministry
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.