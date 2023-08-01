Today in Korean history
Aug. 2
1953 -- The U.S. military command moves its headquarters to Yongsan in central Seoul.
1980 -- Color television sets become available for the first time in South Korea.
1993 -- Chang Kang-je, the publisher and owner of the Hankook Ilbo-Korea Times group, dies after a long illness. He was 48.
2010 -- The Guinness World Records certifies South Korea's Saemangeum dike as the longest man-made sea barrier in the world, according to the South Korean government. The world's leading authority on record-breaking achievements officially confirmed that the 33.9-kilometer-long seawall is 1.4 km longer than the dike at the Zuiderzee Works in the Netherlands.
2011 -- Seoul demands Tokyo correct its defense document that lays claim to the South Korean islets of Dokdo. Japan's defense white paper has referred to the islets in the East Sea as Japanese territory since 2005.
2019 -- South Korea and Japan decide to delist each other as trusted trading partners after Tokyo's rejection of Seoul's repeated appeals for a negotiated resolution over the issue of forced labor compensation. The move further worsened their row over trade and wartime history.
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
S. Korea's top general orders 'unsparing' punishment in case of N. Korean provocation
-
Gov't to conduct safety checks on all new flat-plate apartments in private sector