S. Korean, Italian FMs hold talks on boosting cooperation in multilateral frameworks

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Italy held consultations to reaffirm their shared commitment for cooperation in the multilateral stage and discuss cooperation in other areas of mutual concern, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

In the meeting held in Rome the previous day (local time), Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, agreed on the need to closely cooperate within the multilateral frameworks, including in the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20) meetings.

Park said South Korea will continue to cooperate with the Group of Seven (G7) countries to tackle pending global issues as Italy is set to host the G7 summit next year.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) shakes hands with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani before their talks in Rome on July 31, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Park and Tajani agreed to further deepen their bilateral ties as the two countries mark their 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, the ministry said.

They also agreed to engage in fair and friendly competition in the bid to host the 2030 World Expo. South Korea's southeastern city of Busan is bidding to host the Expo in competition against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy.

The two sides further discussed bilateral cooperation in economic security, space, defense and semiconductors.

Park also held a roundtable discussion with security experts at Luiss University in Rome and delivered a keynote speech on South Korea's vision to become a "global pivotal state," according to the ministry.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin delivers a keynote speech on President Yoon Suk Yeol's vision to make his country a "global pivotal state" and South Korea-Italy relations at a roundtable of international politics experts at Luiss University in Rome on July 31, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)