Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 01, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 34/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 36/25 Sunny 0
Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 0
Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 0
Daegu 36/25 Sunny 10
Busan 34/26 Sunny 0
(END)
