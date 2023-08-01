Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 01, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 34/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 36/25 Sunny 0

Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 0

Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 0

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 10

Busan 34/26 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!