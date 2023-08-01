S. Korea's exports down for 10th month in July on weak chip demand
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell for the tenth consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for two straight months, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
Outbound shipments fell 16.5 percent on-year to US$50.33 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The decline came as exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 34 percent on falling demand and a drop in chip prices.
Imports fell 25.4 percent on-year to $48.71 billion in July, as energy imports retreated 47 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.
Accordingly, the country logged a trade surplus of $1.63 billion in July, the second straight gain.
In June, the country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months, after it had suffered the longest ever shortfall since 1997 from March 2022 through May 2023 on high energy prices.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
Around 100 foreign domestic workers to work in Seoul this year: labor ministry
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
Heat wave forecast to continue across S. Korea