Seoul shares open higher on tech, bio gains
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Tuesday, drive by gains in tech and bio shares amid hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.09 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,647.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
All three major U.S. stock indexes finished higher Monday (U.S. time) on upbeat corporate earnings. The S&P 500 closed at a 16-month high of around 4,590.
In Seoul, IT and bio shares drove up the KOSPI, while tech blue chips traded mixed.
Internet portal operator Naver soared 4.85 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, jumped 4.48 percent.
Bio shares were strong, with Samsung Biologics advancing 4.18 percent and Celltrion rising 1.5 percent.
Large-cap tech shares were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went up 1.54 percent.
But leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.36 percent. Samsung SDI was unchanged.
Auto shares also traded mixed, with Hyundai Motor gaining 0.46 percent and its affiliate Kia retreating 0.48 percent.
Steel giant POSCO Holdings lost 0.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,276.5 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.9 won from Monday's close.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
Around 100 foreign domestic workers to work in Seoul this year: labor ministry
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
Heat wave forecast to continue across S. Korea