SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.56 3.56

2-M 3.64 3.64

3-M 3.71 3.71

6-M 3.78 3.77

12-M 3.84 3.84



(END)