N. Korea frequently releases water from dam near inter-Korean border in July: Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea frequently released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border in July despite South Korea's request for prior notice, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.
Some of the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam were opened to discharge water on July 20, 24 and 27, without the North notifying the South of its release plan in advance, according to a report by U.S.-based media outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA) last week.
"The North was found to have frequently discharged water (from the dam) in July, including on those three dates, in a bid to adjust the water level," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
The ministry earlier requested North Korea to give prior notice if it releases water from the Hwanggang Dam on concerns that Pyongyang's potential discharge of a large amount of water during the seasonal monsoon season could cause damage to border areas.
The official said the government is closely watching the situation, as there has been no serious damage so far in South Korean border regions.
"But it is very regrettable that North Korea has discharged water from the dam despite our repeated request," he added.
In October 2009, North Korea agreed to notify the South in advance when it plans to release water from the dam, following an accident that killed six South Koreans after the North discharged water from the dam without notice.
But last year, North Korea released water from the Hwanggang Dam without notifying Seoul, prompting the ministry to voice regret over the North's action.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
Around 100 foreign domestic workers to work in Seoul this year: labor ministry
-
S. Korea's top general orders 'unsparing' punishment in case of N. Korean provocation