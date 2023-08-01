Seoul shares sharply up late Tues. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, led by tech gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gained 33.76 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,666.34 as of 11:20 a.m. The tech-heavy KOSDAQ had also jumped more than 1 percent.
The KOSPI opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, and has stayed in positive terrain.
On Monday, all major U.S. stock indexes finished higher on upbeat corporate earnings and hopes for a soft landing for the U.S. economy.
In Seoul, most of big-cap shares rose across the board.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics jumped 1.29 percent and leading chemical producer LG Chem gained 2.78 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.89 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI gained 1.5 percent. POSCO Holdings and POSCO Future M also went up 1.4 percent and 0.76 percent, respectively.
Bio shares also gained ground, with Samsung Biologics soaring 4.7 percent and Celltrion advancing 2.8 percent.
IT stocks rose big, with Internet portal operator Naver jumping 3.96 percent and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, shooting up 6.24 percent.
Auto shares traded mixed.
Hyundai Motor gained 0.6 percent but its affiliate Kia lost 0.24 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,281.5 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 6.9 won from Monday's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Around 100 foreign domestic workers to work in Seoul this year: labor ministry
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
S. Korea's top general orders 'unsparing' punishment in case of N. Korean provocation