High school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok to pursue MLB dreams, skip KBO draft

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean high school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok said Tuesday he will pursue his dream of playing in Major League Baseball (MLB) and will skip the upcoming draft in the South Korean league where he would have been the top choice.



In this file photo from July 18, 2023, Masan Yongma High School pitcher Jang Hyun-seok pitches against Gwangju Jinheung High School during a game at the Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Jang, the 19-year-old right-hander for Masan Yongma High School, announced his decision through his Seoul-based agency, Leeco Sports Agency. The deadline for eligible amateurs to declare for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft is Aug. 15 and Jang had been seen as the likely No. 1 overall selection.

"It was a tough decision for me because I dreamed of pitching both in the KBO and MLB," Jang said in a statement. "But ultimately, I wanted to challenge myself in the best league in the world and decided to take a crack at MLB."



Jang has gone 3-0 in seven appearances this season with a 0.33 ERA -- one earned run in 27 1/3 innings -- while striking out 49 and walking 12. Listed at 190 centimeters and 90 kilograms, the fireballer has touched 156 kilometers per hour (96.9 miles per hour) with his fastball. Opponents have only managed seven hits, with no home runs, off Jang this year.

Jang was also named to the South Korean national team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, beginning in September. He will be the youngest player and the only amateur on the team.



