S. Korea, Japan to hold additional talks over Fukushima plan this week
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan will hold another director-general-level meeting this week to discuss Seoul's requests regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, an official said Tuesday.
The two sides held their first round of talks in Japan last Tuesday to discuss follow-up measures after President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the Fukushima water release.
During the meeting held on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania, Yoon also asked that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.
"Additional working-level consultations with Japan will take place this week," Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, told a daily briefing.
Meanwhile, the government has not yet received any response from Tokyo regarding a letter sent by the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) to Kishida, according to Park.
On Friday, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, sent the letter via the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to convey "people's concerns and opposition" to the planned release.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
S. Korea's top general orders 'unsparing' punishment in case of N. Korean provocation
-
Gov't to conduct safety checks on all new flat-plate apartments in private sector