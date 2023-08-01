Green Cross Q2 net income down 75.2 pct to 2.7 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 2.7 billion won (US$2.1 million), down 75.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 80.9 percent on-year to 23.7 billion won. Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 432.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 15.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

(END)