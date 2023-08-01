Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Green Cross Q2 net income down 75.2 pct to 2.7 bln won

All News 14:49 August 01, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 2.7 billion won (US$2.1 million), down 75.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 80.9 percent on-year to 23.7 billion won. Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 432.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 15.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!