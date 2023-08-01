KG Mobility's July sales rise 1.5 pct on robust exports

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Tuesday its sales rose 1.5 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by robust exports.

KG Mobility sold 10,848 vehicles in July, up from 10,692 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 34 percent to 4,043 units last month from 6,100 a year ago, while exports jumped 48 percent to 6,805 units from 4,592 during the same period, it said.

From January to July, its sales surged 30 percent to 75,813 autos from 58,281 units during the same period last year.

Domestic sales climbed 26 percent to 43,012 in the first seven months from 34,277 a year ago, while exports were up 37 percent to 32,801 from 24,004.

The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.

It plans to launch the Torres EVX in the domestic market next month. The Torres EVX is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery system and can travel more than 420 kilometers on a single charge.



This file photo offered by KG Mobility shows the all-electric Torres EVX SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

