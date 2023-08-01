Padres' Kim Ha-seong extends hitting streak in 1st game as DH

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has extended his hitting streak to seven games, playing a day after jamming his right shoulder on a slide.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres runs to first base after hitting a double against the Colorado Rockies during the top of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Coors Field in Denver on July 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim made his first major league appearance as designated hitter against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Monday (local time). Kim exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers at home on Sunday after hurting his shoulder in a collision with catcher Sam Huff at the plate. Tests showed no structural damage.

Though the South Korean infielder was considered day to day, he was back in action the very next game, in his usual spot at the top of the order.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres flies out against the Colorado Rockies during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Coors Field in Denver on July 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim got his only hit of the game with a double in the top of the ninth inning. He grounded out in the first and drew a walk in the third before flying out in the fifth and grounding out again in the seventh.

The Padres tied the game at 3-3 with Trent Grisham's solo home run but lost the game 4-3 in 10 innings.

Kim is now batting .279/.374/.448 for the season with a career-best 14 home runs and 39 RBIs.

He closed out July with a monthly batting line of .337/.449/.551.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres uses a towel for cover amid a steady drizzle during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on July 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

