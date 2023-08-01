SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 UP 2,700

ShinpoongPharm 20,300 UP 2,480

SKTelecom 46,600 UP 500

HyundaiElev 43,350 UP 1,550

IBK 10,490 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 71,600 UP 1,600

PanOcean 4,905 UP 125

DONGSUH 18,280 UP 170

SAMSUNG SDS 138,100 UP 9,800

KUMHOTIRE 4,935 UP 400

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,100 DN 100

Hanon Systems 8,680 UP 150

SK 157,600 UP 4,800

Handsome 21,650 UP 900

DOOSAN 116,300 UP 9,800

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp564 00 UP1600

SamsungEng 36,800 DN 200

Asiana Airlines 11,240 UP 80

COWAY 41,750 UP 750

KCC 215,000 UP 3,000

SKBP 90,000 UP 8,600

TaihanElecWire 13,090 UP 70

Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 DN 50

Daesang 17,350 UP 350

SKNetworks 5,870 DN 120

ORION Holdings 14,420 UP 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,760 UP 280

KIA CORP. 83,300 UP 600

HITEJINRO 20,550 UP 250

CJ LOGISTICS 73,000 UP 1,000

DL 40,750 UP 1,500

Yuhan 74,900 UP 1,900

SLCORP 37,400 DN 150

SamsungF&MIns 240,500 DN 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,050 UP 100

Kogas 25,450 UP 650

SK hynix 125,100 UP 1,700

Youngpoong 585,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,800 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 UP 500

