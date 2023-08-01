KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 UP 2,700
ShinpoongPharm 20,300 UP 2,480
SKTelecom 46,600 UP 500
HyundaiElev 43,350 UP 1,550
IBK 10,490 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,600 UP 1,600
PanOcean 4,905 UP 125
DONGSUH 18,280 UP 170
SAMSUNG SDS 138,100 UP 9,800
KUMHOTIRE 4,935 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,100 DN 100
Hanon Systems 8,680 UP 150
SK 157,600 UP 4,800
Handsome 21,650 UP 900
DOOSAN 116,300 UP 9,800
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp564 00 UP1600
SamsungEng 36,800 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 11,240 UP 80
COWAY 41,750 UP 750
KCC 215,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 90,000 UP 8,600
TaihanElecWire 13,090 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 DN 50
Daesang 17,350 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,870 DN 120
ORION Holdings 14,420 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,760 UP 280
KIA CORP. 83,300 UP 600
HITEJINRO 20,550 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 73,000 UP 1,000
DL 40,750 UP 1,500
Yuhan 74,900 UP 1,900
SLCORP 37,400 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 240,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,050 UP 100
Kogas 25,450 UP 650
SK hynix 125,100 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 585,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,800 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 UP 500
