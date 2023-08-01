KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 30,550 DN 300
DB HiTek 61,200 UP 2,200
CJ 66,300 UP 1,500
LX INT 36,700 DN 1,750
AmoreG 28,100 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 199,400 UP 3,400
Daewoong 13,250 UP 250
SamyangFood 117,400 DN 3,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 84,100 DN 6,000
CJ CheilJedang 292,500 UP 12,500
TaekwangInd 612,000 UP 15,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,480 UP 190
KAL 24,850 UP 250
LOTTE 26,050 UP 600
GCH Corp 13,970 UP 260
LotteChilsung 123,800 UP 1,400
COSMOCHEM 53,300 DN 2,200
POSCO Holdings 621,000 DN 21,000
DB INSURANCE 74,500 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 71,100 UP 1,300
NHIS 10,190 UP 290
LS 112,100 DN 8,800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES139 30 0 DN400
GC Corp 114,500 UP 3,300
GS E&C 14,510 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 137,600 UP 3,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,120 UP 190
SKC 103,000 UP 3,800
GS Retail 21,850 UP 600
Ottogi 366,500 UP 10,000
YoulchonChem 35,100 DN 950
LG Energy Solution 557,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 75,600 UP 300
Hanmi Science 34,000 UP 2,150
SamsungElecMech 153,200 UP 7,800
Hanssem 46,500 UP 150
F&F 104,000 UP 500
HDKSOE 124,500 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,050 UP 1,200
(MORE)
