KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 20,150 DN 200
OCI Holdings 109,500 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 101,100 DN 4,600
KorZinc 496,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 9,100 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 93,600 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 33,850 DN 50
S-Oil 75,200 UP 300
LG Innotek 268,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 159,000 UP 8,400
HMM 18,120 UP 630
HYUNDAI WIA 63,500 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 127,700 UP 7,600
Mobis 236,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,500 DN 700
S-1 52,400 UP 1,200
ZINUS 26,200 UP 1,200
Hanchem 203,500 UP 7,500
DWS 40,600 DN 1,500
KEPCO 19,540 UP 330
SamsungSecu 37,050 UP 1,150
KG DONGBU STL 8,480 DN 70
KakaoBank 29,650 UP 3,650
LG Corp. 85,700 UP 2,200
POSCO FUTURE M 509,000 DN 18,000
Boryung 8,670 UP 460
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,650 UP 500
Shinsegae 195,700 UP 4,500
Nongshim 402,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 47,950 UP 500
Hyosung 60,800 UP 500
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 18,920 UP 770
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,400 UP 2,400
KT 31,050 UP 1,550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16630 UP170
LOTTE TOUR 9,970 UP 200
LG Uplus 10,160 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,900 UP 100
