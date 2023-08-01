Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 August 01, 2023

KT&G 83,500 UP 900
Doosan Enerbility 17,500 UP 10
Doosanfc 27,600 UP 400
LG Display 14,330 UP 840
Kangwonland 15,910 UP 310
NAVER 233,000 UP 6,000
Kakao 54,900 UP 3,600
NCsoft 282,000 UP 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,050 UP 450
COSMAX 101,900 DN 700
KIWOOM 103,900 UP 6,700
Hanwha Ocean 48,900 UP 2,150
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,890 DN 430
DWEC 4,610 UP 90
Kumyang 151,900 DN 7,200
KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 50
LG H&H 441,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 655,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 74,800 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 35,950 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 0
LGELECTRONICS 109,200 UP 800
Celltrion 151,000 UP 4,400
TKG Huchems 22,200 0
JB Financial Group 8,650 UP 90
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,100 UP 4,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 UP 900
KIH 50,800 UP 1,950
GS 38,250 UP 550
LIG Nex1 77,000 UP 300
Fila Holdings 39,900 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,500 UP 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,900 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,395 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 113,300 UP 600
FOOSUNG 13,360 DN 170
SK Innovation 207,500 DN 8,500
POONGSAN 36,950 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 52,800 UP 1,800
