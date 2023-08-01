Hansae 18,000 UP 70

Youngone Corp 57,100 DN 700

CSWIND 75,800 UP 1,600

GKL 13,920 UP 100

KOLON IND 52,100 UP 400

HanmiPharm 278,500 UP 12,000

SD Biosensor 12,600 DN 350

Meritz Financial 49,650 UP 450

BNK Financial Group 6,870 UP 110

DGB Financial Group 7,490 UP 180

emart 77,400 UP 1,700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY419 00 UP3200

KOLMAR KOREA 48,850 UP 500

PIAM 31,200 UP 450

HANJINKAL 43,150 UP 750

CHONGKUNDANG 79,500 UP 2,300

DoubleUGames 41,800 UP 1,700

HL MANDO 46,600 UP 450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 UP 36,000

Doosan Bobcat 56,400 DN 2,100

Netmarble 51,400 UP 2,200

KRAFTON 178,100 UP 6,300

HD HYUNDAI 62,400 UP 800

ORION 118,100 UP 4,600

ILJIN HYSOLUS 26,400 UP 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,480 UP 280

BGF Retail 172,700 UP 5,100

SKCHEM 65,700 UP 2,200

HDC-OP 10,450 UP 90

HYOSUNG TNC 346,000 UP 6,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 470,000 DN 5,000

HANILCMT 12,170 DN 40

SKBS 77,400 UP 4,100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 UP 50

HYBE 254,000 DN 8,500

SK ie technology 105,800 DN 1,500

DL E&C 30,500 DN 100

kakaopay 54,200 UP 4,000

K Car 12,650 UP 260

SKSQUARE 45,400 UP 1,000

(END)