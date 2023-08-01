KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 18,000 UP 70
Youngone Corp 57,100 DN 700
CSWIND 75,800 UP 1,600
GKL 13,920 UP 100
KOLON IND 52,100 UP 400
HanmiPharm 278,500 UP 12,000
SD Biosensor 12,600 DN 350
Meritz Financial 49,650 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,870 UP 110
DGB Financial Group 7,490 UP 180
emart 77,400 UP 1,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY419 00 UP3200
KOLMAR KOREA 48,850 UP 500
PIAM 31,200 UP 450
HANJINKAL 43,150 UP 750
CHONGKUNDANG 79,500 UP 2,300
DoubleUGames 41,800 UP 1,700
HL MANDO 46,600 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 UP 36,000
Doosan Bobcat 56,400 DN 2,100
Netmarble 51,400 UP 2,200
KRAFTON 178,100 UP 6,300
HD HYUNDAI 62,400 UP 800
ORION 118,100 UP 4,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 26,400 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,480 UP 280
BGF Retail 172,700 UP 5,100
SKCHEM 65,700 UP 2,200
HDC-OP 10,450 UP 90
HYOSUNG TNC 346,000 UP 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 470,000 DN 5,000
HANILCMT 12,170 DN 40
SKBS 77,400 UP 4,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 UP 50
HYBE 254,000 DN 8,500
SK ie technology 105,800 DN 1,500
DL E&C 30,500 DN 100
kakaopay 54,200 UP 4,000
K Car 12,650 UP 260
SKSQUARE 45,400 UP 1,000
