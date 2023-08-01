Hyundai's July sales rise 1.2 pct on high-end, SUV models

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Tuesday its sales inched up 1.2 percent last month from a year earlier helped by high-end and SUV models.

Hyundai Motor sold 334,968 vehicles in July, up from 330,846 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 2.1 percent to 57,503 units from 56,305 during the cited period, while overseas sales were up 1.1 percent to 277,465 from 274,541, the statement said.

Hyundai said it will focus on expanding sales of high-end models in global markets by launching the fully-changed Santa Fe SUV and electric models like the high-performance Ioniq 5 N model.

The company plans to launch the N brand's first EV model in the domestic market later this year and in global markets next year. The N models are aimed at bringing full performance capability to daily driving.

From January to July, its sales rose 9.3 percent to 2,416,508 autos from 2,209,887 during the same period last year.

Domestic sales jumped 16 percent to 454,053 autos in the first seven months from 390,701 units a year earlier. Its overseas sales were up 7.9 percent to 1,962,455 from 1,819,186 during the same period.



This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co., shows the rear design of the Ioniq 5 N model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

