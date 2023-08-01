Renault Korea's July sales plunge 71 pct on reduced shipments
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales plunged 71 percent last month from a year earlier as shipments to Europe declined due to the summer holidays.
Renault Korea sold 4,835 vehicles in July, down from 16,673 units a year earlier due to sharply decreased shipments of the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 60 percent to 1,705 units from 4,257 during the same period, while exports plunged 75 percent on-year to 3,130 units from 12,416, it said.
From January to July, its sales sank 25 percent to 69,682 autos from 92,829 units in the same period last year.
Domestic sales plummeted 54 percent to 13,975 units in the first seven months from 30,487, while exports were down 11 percent to 55,707 from 62,342 during the same period.
