S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 1, 2023
All News 16:42 August 01, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.494 3.523 -2.9
2-year TB 3.686 3.714 -2.8
3-year TB 3.647 3.681 -3.4
10-year TB 3.727 3.761 -3.4
2-year MSB 3.702 3.726 -2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.435 4.467 -3.2
91-day CD None None None
