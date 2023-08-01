Kakao founder Kim Beom-su named chief of Korea National Opera's board of directors
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kim Beom-su, founder of internet giant Kakao, was named Tuesday the new chief of the Korea National Opera's board of directors, the culture ministry said.
Kim, currently the head of Kakao's Future Initiative Center, will start his three-year term Wednesday as the directors' board chief of the national opera company, according to the ministry.
The non-executive seat in charge of sponsorship of performances has been served by high-profile corporate heads. Seo Jeong-jin, founder of biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion, is the current chief.
"I expect Kim will contribute to the Korea National Opera's future-oriented leap with his expertise as a businessman from a leading South Korean IT and cultural content company, and longtime experience of social contribution in the culture and arts sector," Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Seoul Metro to drop use of original Chinese pronunciation in station names
-
U.S. will impose sanctions on N. Korea, Russia when necessary: state dept.
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
Gov't to conduct safety checks on all new flat-plate apartments in private sector