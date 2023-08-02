Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 August 02, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'How can houses built by the state for the vulnerable be like this' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Companies that hired ex-employees of state-run housing firm won 139 out of 149 bids (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fraudulent supervision, shortage of experts led to faulty construction of apartments (Donga Ilbo)
-- Reinforcing rods omitted to meet construction deadline, costs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says, 'Construction cartels with vested interests must be dismantled' (Segye Times)
-- Poor construction practices used to build collapsed Sampoong Department Store persist (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Government-construction cartel' behind apartment complexes without reinforcing rods (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Broadcasting watchdog chief nominee calls media outlets criticizing him 'communist' (Hankyoreh)
-- Fear of buildings without reinforcing rods loom at some apartments built by private sector firms (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More than 3,000 firms in 'zombie' state (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung tussles with Apple for Indian market (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Deep contraction in imports leads to trade surplus in June (Korea Herald)
-- Global arms race underway as nations scramble to modernize militaries (Korea Times)
