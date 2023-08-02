N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday denounced the new U.S. special envoy for the North's human rights as a "wicked woman" who has plotted anti-Pyongyang campaigns over rights issues and meddled in the internal affairs of sovereign states.
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Julie Turner, director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department, last week, as U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues. U.S. President Joe Biden named her as the envoy in January.
Calling Turner a woman of "ambiguous origin and nationality," a spokesperson at the North's Association for Human Rights Studies said she gained "notoriety" for plotting anti-Pyongyang schemes over rights issues, while "spitting out coarse invectives" against the North in the past.
She is "a person ignorant of even the concept of human rights or a human rights abuser embodying the inveterate bad habit of the U.S. which revels in meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and slandering it," the official said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea said the U.S. appointment of "such a wicked woman" clearly shows Washington's hostile intention against the North, warning that it could take "more powerful and merciless counteraction than ever."
"The U.S. should ponder all its words and deeds, mindful that the 'human rights issue in north Korea' can backfire on it spawning severe security issues," the official noted.
The North has long bristled at the international community's criticism of its human rights abuses, calling it a U.S.-led attempt to destroy its regime.
At the Senate foreign relations committee confirmation hearing in May, Turner said she, if appointed, will work to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in the reclusive North.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
High school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok to pursue MLB dreams, skip KBO draft
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17