TKG Huchems Q2 net income up 86.7 pct to 40.3 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- TKG Huchems Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 40.3 billion won (US$31.4 million), up 86.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.9 percent to 279.9 billion won.

